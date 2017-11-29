× The Carry Out 11-29-17: “Can we at least write President Trump up for violating our country’s social media policy?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include NBC’s Matt Lauer being fired for sexual harassment, President Trump retweeting anti-Muslim videos, Garrison Keillor being fired from MPR over allegations of improper conduct, Congressman Luis Gutierrez announcing his retirement from Congress and a possible run for President, Governor Bruce Rauner calling Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza a “Madigan Puppet,” the Bears preparing to play the 49ers this weekend, the Bulls falling to 3-16 for the season and a new DNA study revealing the Yeti’s identity.

