Talkin' Politics with Rob Martwick, The Agency Theater Collective's Hellcab, and The Momedians of Momedy | Full Show (Nov 28th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Nov 28th) Illinois Representative Rob Martwick rides side car as we talk politics, legalizing marijuana in IL and more. Then, cast members Molly Lyons and Rusty Schwimmer, along with Managing Director Sommer Austin of The Agency Theater Collective’s Hellcab stop by the studio to tell us about the production. Finally, we welcome on The Momedians of Momedy Denise Medina, Colleen Brennan, and Kat Herskovic to talk to us about motherhood and their upcoming show at Davenport’s Piano Bar. All this AND more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

