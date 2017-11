× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.29.17: Bye Matt

What a day. We kicked off the show with the news that Matt Lauer had been fired from the Today Show amidst sexual misconduct allegations. North Korea says they have a missile that could reach the United States and Senator Dick Durbin shares his concerns about what is going on in Washington. Karen Conti and Ilyce Glink bring their expertise and Roe Conn wants to advertise on Steve’s head. Good times.