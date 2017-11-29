× Sopel Says: Alex DeBrincat Is Exactly What The Blackhawks Need

Guess who? It’s Brent Sopel! He joined Bill and Wendy this week for another edition of Sopel Says! They talk about how the Blackhawks held up against the Ducks, Alex DeBrincat first career hat trick, what the Blackhawks should expect from the Dallas Stars, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.