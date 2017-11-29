× ‘On the Media’ co-host Bob Garfield: “Predatory behavior among powerful men knows no political party and it knows no ideology”

“On the Media” co-host Bob Garfield joins Justin to talk about the firings of both Matt Lauer and Garrison Keillor over sexual harassment allegations, a right-wing activist group attempting to dupe the Washington Post and his upcoming, “Ruggedly Jewish” show at Park West.

