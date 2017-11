× Look out for self-serving beer taps in Chicago

Do you want to pour your own beer at the bar? Enter Josh Goodman, CEO of PourMyBeer. This startup turns dispenser systems at bars and restaurants into a self-serving tap. Currently the system is set up in Logan Square and Wicker Park and measures drinks by ounce. Hear Goodman’s early struggles and how that led him to where he is today.

