× Live from Studio 435: Half Gringa

The exceptionally talented singer-songwriter Izzy Olive aka Half Gringa joins Justin in Studio 435 to talk about her most recent record, “Gruñona,” how her music has evolved with this project, the supportive Chicago music community, how she finds musicians to collaborate with, her upcoming tour and her show at Schubas on December 10th. Half Gringa (with Sam Cantor on guitar) also perform a few songs including “Marte,” “Peach Season” and “The Architect.”

Video coming soon…

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio