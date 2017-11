× How to sell your idea with Pearachute CEO Desiree Vargas Wrigley

Desiree Vargas Wrigley continues to build her startup Pearachute and is entering new fundraising after a recent Shark Tank appearance. Pearachute helps parents find classes to sign their kids up for. Appearing on Shark Tank wasn’t all a fairy tale, but Vargas Wrigley is a multitime founder and has lessons for any founder that’ll help them along their path.

