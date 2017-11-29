× What is Chicago doing to deal with the impact of climate change?

Henry Henderson, Director, Midwest Program, for the National Resources Defense Council, joins Justin to discuss a variety of environmental issues including the problems that have risen due to Chicago reversing the course of the Chicago River, the investment we need to make into improving infrastructure, how we can convince people that environmental issues are of extreme importance, the difficulty in making changes to infrastructure both politically and economically, the city of Chicago taking the lead on climate change, the human impact of climate change, the challenge of convincing citizens that climate change is real and Chicago hosting the upcoming Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy’s North American Climate Summit.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio