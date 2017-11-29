× WGN Radio Theatre’s Lisa Wolf: Hamilton at Broadway in Chicago’s CIBC Theatre

On November 29, 2017 1,900 students and teachers from 25 Chicago Public Schools attended the matinee performance of HAMILTON at Broadway in Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. The innovative Hamilton Education Program will provide 20,000 CPS high school students the opportunity to experience HAMILTON after studying American history through a special curriculum about Alexander Hamilton and the nation’s Founding Fathers. The students also participated in a Q&A with cast members, and several students performed original songs, raps, poetry, scenes and monologues they created based on their classroom studies. Lisa Wolf, of WGN Radio Theatre, sat down with students from Amundsen High School and Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep to talk about performing for their peers on the HAMILTON stage.