× Going once, going twice, sold! Gesture modernizes auctions

Gesture CEO Jim Alvarez is updating the charity auction process. His company puts the pen and paper into your smartphone in order to incentivize donations and keeps people involved with text updates. Alvarez thought it was wrong to make people wait to donate money. Gesture is involved with thousands of charity events. How do they make it work?

