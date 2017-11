× Ear2Ground is helping artists gain independence

Ear2Ground is ready to step out into the public spotlight after working behind the scenes to build a platform for artists to build a career. The music and media industry are being disrupted, big time. CEO Mobolaji Akintunde found an opportunity in this chaos to empower musicians to build their own platforms outside the traditional structures.

