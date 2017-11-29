× DyMynd wants to narrow the gender gap when it comes to business funding

It has been a busy Chicago Blackhawks week so that means we have a special Wednesday edition of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with DyMynd CEO and Co-Founder Carolyn Leonard and DyMynd Chief Strategy Officer Monika Black about their goal to revolutionize the financial industry through a new empowerment framework to support women and their emotional relationship with money. Carolyn and Monika talk about narrowing the gender gap in business, changing the narrative when it comes to investing, the need for a higher level of accountability and the DyMynd Angels initiative to underwrite 20 female led start-ups throughout Chicago and the Midwest.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio