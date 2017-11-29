× City Club of Chicago: Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority CEO Lori Healey

November 29, 2017

Lori Healey – CEO – Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority

Lori Healey

Ms. Healey is Chief Executive Officer of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA), owner of McCormick Place, the nation’s largest convention center and Navy Pier, Illinois top-visited tourist destination and the 1,258 room Hyatt Regency McCormick Place. The Authority’s activities generate nearly $2 billion annually into the economy and supports more than 15,000 jobs. In her role as CEO, Ms. Healey oversees the development of the McCormick Collection which includes the new 10,000-seat Wintrust Arena and the 1,205-room Marriott Marquis Chicago hotel, both completed in 2017.

Prior to joining the MPEA, Ms. Healey served as the Chief Executive Officer of Tur Partners LLC (“Tur”). Tur, a firm founded by Chicago’s former Mayor Richard M. Daley, partners with leaders and innovators to drive growth within global urban markets. Ms. Healey also served as Principal in Charge of the Development Group for the John Buck Company, focused on growing the firm’s private real estate and infrastructure related transactions.

Ms. Healey coordinate the organizational and planning activities for the NATO Summit in Chicago in 2012, acting as Director of the NATO Host Committee as an executive “on loan,” overseeing planning, fundraising and implementation of the Summit in an 8-month time frame.

Ms. Healey built a strong public sector career during which she earned a reputation for brinign together private and public leaders. In 2009, Ms. Healey was appointed President of Chicago 2016, where she was responsible for leading Chicago’s bid for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Ms. Healey held several senior leadership positions for the City of Chicago under the administration of Mayor Richard M. Daley, most recently acting as Mayor Daley’s Chief of Staff. She earlier served as Commissioner of the City’s Department of Planning and Development, overseeing more than $1 billion of combined investment into the City’s economic development programs and projects. Ms. Healey’s previous experiences also include time as a principal at Perkins + Will, and as Deputy Director for Business Development of the (then) Illinois Department of Commerce & Community Affairs. Ms. Healey began her career as a policy aide to former Governor John Carlin of Kansas in 1983.