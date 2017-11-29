× Can Senate expel Roy Moore? Also, hazing, Chicago Lawyer columnists on office politics and more!

Michigan State Professor of Law Brian Kalt discusses whether the Senate can do anything in opposition to Roy Moore winning a Senate seat.

Wake Forest School of Law Professor Gregory Parks discusses the rise of hazing incidents and litigation.

Nicolas Bourtin of Sullivan & Cromwell discusses 5 myths about white-collar crime.

Inside Out columnists Christina Martini and David Susler discuss their latest column in Chicago Lawyer Magazine, “Playing the Game”.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss breaking legal news about Anthony Scaramucci, Oscar Pistorius’ sentence, Charles Manson’s estate and the arrest of a “Glee” star.