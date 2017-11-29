× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.29.17: Who’s Next?

Today’s guest include former Chicago Blackhawks player Brent Sopel and Dr. John Duffy. Bill and Wendy talk about Matt Lauer being fired from The Today Show after an allegation of inappropriate behavior. They also talk about the Blackhawks, President Trump retweeting Muslim attack videos, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.