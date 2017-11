× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.29.17: We Like Our Pasta

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about pasta! They also talk about Bozo, why is Santa such a total jerk in ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.