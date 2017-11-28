× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/28/17: Markets Celebrate Shopping, Giving Tuesday, & Interior Designing For Men

Providing Steve with a live update from London, Jon Najarian joined to touch on the slow movement of Brexit and how much the markets are enjoying the shopping season. Eric Weinheimer then told Steve about Forefront since today is Giving Tuesday, Suzanne Muchin dove into the biggest engagement from across the pond, and Susan Brunstrum is helping a niche market thrive with her interior designing expertise.