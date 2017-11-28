Treetime Trend Tuesday with Bill and Wendy: Winter Garden

Join Bill and Wendy for “Treetime Trend Tuesday”, sponsored by Treetime Christmas Creations! On this final week, Laurie Kane from Treetime joined the show to talk about the final popular Christmas trend for the year – “Winter Garden”.

The “Winter Garden” trend evokes the simple and classy look of a White Christmas. Incorporate soft greens, red flowers, crystals, lots of feathered birds and a dash of silver to glam up your decor and you will be right on trend!