The Opening Bell 11/28/17: Amazon's Top 10 Books Of 2017

For many, the holidays are about kicking back, cruising into the new year, and relaxing, but not for restaurants. Steve caught up with Doug Roth (Founder and CEO of Playground Hospitality) to talk about how crunch time for restaurants is now and the best way for corporate events to celebrate. Sarah Harrison Smith (Editorial Director for Amazon.com Books and Kindle) then provided one of the most timeless gift ideas by detailing Amazon.com’s top 10 books of the year with everything from an easy read for young adults to NYT best sellers.