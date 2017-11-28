× The John Williams Show 11.27.17: “Pocahontas,” “Fake News” debunked, Grammy nominations, Joel Stein

Near the end of the show Monday, President Trump referred again to Senator Elizabeth Warren as Pocahontas – this time, at the Navajo Veterans’ Event. John calls upon American Indian Center Executive Director Heather Miller to unpack his use of that name. Then, the Washington Post proves journalism right with the help of one Jaime Phillips. John plays clips of a telling interview between Washington Post’s Stephanie McCrummen and Jaime. John and Producer Elif go over the five Grammys Record of the Year nominations. And, finally, Joel Stein joins the show to discuss how his time at TIME came to an eventual end – which led to his new career at The Athletic.