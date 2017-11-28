FILE - This June 19, 2015, file photo, shows the Federal Communications Commission building in Washington. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally. Pai distributed his alternative plan to the net neutrality rules to other FCC commissioners Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in preparation for a Dec. 14 vote on the proposal. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Net Neutrality
It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about Net Neutrality, Youtube’s unsafe content, and much more.
