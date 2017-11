× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.28.17: Choir season kickoff!

The Woodstock High School Madrigal Singers filled the studio with their lovely voices to help us kick off the holiday season. Today is giving Tuesday and we were so happy to be joined by our friend Colleen McGrath from Camp One Step and Sophia Bush, encouraging people to be generous. We gave away Hawks tickets to a lady named Joanne and she was SO excited! And more!