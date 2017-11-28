× Much to Sue About Nothing, Jiu-Jitsu, Trump Stuff, and more! | Full Show (Nov. 27th)

Patti Vazquez is joined by Paul Farahvar in studio for the entire show. They talk about their experience earlier in the day when they trained with Jennifer Zanotti at Serafin Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Melissa Redondo and Carissa Meyer of the Chicago Bar Association visit the studio to talk about their upcoming show, “Much To Sue About Nothing“, an irreverent musical comedy revue. Later on, Patti and Paul react to the latest controversy surround President Donald Trump. They ask listeners to call and/or text their defense of the president.