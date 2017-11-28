Joel Stein attends the Algonquin Hotel's 90th Anniversary of the Algonquin Round Table on Monday November 16, 2009, in New York, NY (Casey Rodgers / AP Images for Algonquin Hotel)
Former TIME Magazine Humor Columnist Joel Stein on being “‘what Time Magazine has become'”
Former TIME Humor Columnist Joel Stein joins John for the first time since publishing his final article in the magazine. He describes the reason behind the sentence that begins that final column, and an angry science writer whose impact he never forgot. Read Joel’s new column in The Athletic.