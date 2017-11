× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11/28/2017

Today’s guest include Treetime’s Laurie Kane, CNET’s Bridget Carey, American travel writer, Rick Steves, and Senior Legislative Counsel of the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), Chris Lindsey. Bill and Wendy talk marijuana legalization, Angela Lansbury’s comments on sexual harassment, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.