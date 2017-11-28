× American Travel Writer and Advocate: Rick Steves

American travel writer and advocate for marijuana legalization, Rick Steves, and Senior Legislative Counsel of the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), Chris Lindsey, join Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about the legislation to tax and regulate (legalize) adult use cannabis in Illinois. They also discuss the revenue benefits of legalization, credibility when it comes to drug abuse, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.