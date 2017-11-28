× American Indian Center: “He [Trump] is not appropriately recognizing the contribution that Pocahontas made to this country”

American Indian Center Executive Director Heather Miller tells John the connotation President Trump’s use of the name, “Pocahontas” gives the historical figure. Heather goes over the story of Pocahontas, as well as that of the third counterpart of Lewis and Clark’s expedition, Sacagawea.