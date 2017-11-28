A Virginia Indian 'Autumn Morningstar' of the Mattaponi tribe looks at the Pocahontas statue at St George's Church yard in Gravesend, England, during a welcome ceremony by the Jamestown 2007 British Committe, Friday, July 14, 2006. The Native American Indians are visiting Britain to mark the 400th Anniversary of the founding of the first permanent English speaking settlement in North America, Jamestown, Virginia. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)
American Indian Center: “He [Trump] is not appropriately recognizing the contribution that Pocahontas made to this country”
A Virginia Indian 'Autumn Morningstar' of the Mattaponi tribe looks at the Pocahontas statue at St George's Church yard in Gravesend, England, during a welcome ceremony by the Jamestown 2007 British Committe, Friday, July 14, 2006. The Native American Indians are visiting Britain to mark the 400th Anniversary of the founding of the first permanent English speaking settlement in North America, Jamestown, Virginia. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)
American Indian Center Executive Director Heather Miller tells John the connotation President Trump’s use of the name, “Pocahontas” gives the historical figure. Heather goes over the story of Pocahontas, as well as that of the third counterpart of Lewis and Clark’s expedition, Sacagawea.