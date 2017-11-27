× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/27/17: Michigan’s Driver-less City, Cyber Monday, & “Supernormal”

Today is all about shopping, as Steve kept his eyes peeled on the amount spent on this Cyber Monday, while Jim Dalke and Katherine Davis previewed some of the most important startup stories going on around the city and the region. John Haber jumped in on the holiday shopping frenzy by looking at the behind the scenes perspective of shopping logistics, and Dr. Meg Jay shared with Steve about how Supernormal could be the new super natural.