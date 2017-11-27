× WGN Radio Theatre #237: Suspense, Dimension X, & Lum and Abner

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 26, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: Once a Murderer.” Guest Starring: Ben Wright; (11-15-55). Next we have: “Dimension X: Universe.” Guest Starring: Norman Rose; (08-02-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Lum & Abner: Bulldogging.” Guest Starring: Lum W/ Chester Lauck & Norris Goff; (11-07-48).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre