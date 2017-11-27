× Wendy and Patti Full Show 11-27-17

Today’s guest include Adler Planetarium Astronomer, Dr. Mark Hammergren, and the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn. Patti Vasquez is in for Bill Leff! Patti and Wendy talk Thanksgiving and how long the leftovers can be tolerated. They also discuss Holiday shopping, #WalkingWithAutism, and much more.

