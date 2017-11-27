Video and Photos: Pretty Late Does Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Posted 11:08 AM, November 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:07AM, November 27, 2017

Patti Vasquez welcomes Jen DeSalvo to the WGN Radio team by taking her for some training with Jennifer Zanotti at Serafin Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline