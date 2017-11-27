× The Opening Bell 11/27/17: What To Focus On This Cyber Monday

The re-branding of a company takes a lot of steps and if done incorrectly, it can be detrimental. Chris Geier (CEO of Sikich LLP) is in the midst of helping his company through the re-branding and what it takes to stay ahead in with their three pillars of business services. Steve then looked at one of the the most important days of the year for retailers when he kicks off Cyber Monday with Carl Prouty (Electronics Expert at ABT Electronics) to preview the hot ticket items and how it could become the most popular shopping day of the year in the near future.