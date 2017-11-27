× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.27.17: TIME Person of the Year 2018, a new radar detector, North Lawndale Employment Network

President Trump spent the Thanksgiving holiday, publishing some megalomaniac tweets. University of Minnesota Silha Center Professor of Media Ethics Jane Kirtley joins John to analyze those, plus a weekend New York Times article that’s getting quite a bit of push back. K40 Electronics Brand Evangelist Grant Dahlke describes how his new product, a radar detector will protect you from incorrect moving violations. Finally, North Lawndale Employment Network Director of Economic Advancement and Financial Opportunity Pauline Sylvain, and NLEN Participant and Program Assistant Fred Schroeder share how their organization gives convicted felons ways to start fresh financially.