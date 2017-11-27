× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: Songs of Good Cheer

Patti Vasquez is in for Bill Leff today! Patti and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about a caroling party co-hosted by Eric to benefit the Chicago Tribune Foundation called “Songs of Good Cheer”, Roy Moore, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.