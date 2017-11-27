× The Dangers of Self-Diagnosis

When it comes to mental health, people either fall in one of two categories. One: self-diagnosis and two ignoring the problem. Licensed marriage and family therapist, Aida Vazin explains how these things can be dangerous to your mental health and over all well-being.

