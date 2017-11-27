× Steve Dale’s Other World | WGN Radio Legal Eagle, Karen Conti

In a conversation with WGN Radio’s legal analyst Karen Conti…but much more than that, Karen came up in her career experiencing abuse from men. For the first time she talks about how she dealt with that, and offers advice for women today in business – particularly attorneys. We also spoke about issues regarding family law. Sometimes it’s hard not to take some of these awful stories home.

Conti first came to notoriety as a result of her work for John Wayne Gacy. Is it a job that she’d take again today? And what was this maniacal killer really like?