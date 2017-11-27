Staying Fit During The Holiday Season

Posted 12:27 PM, November 27, 2017, by

Stay in shape during the Holidays.(David Miranda)

Staying Fit During The Holiday Season- Mo Curry with Orangetheory® Fitness   

A one-of-a-kind, group personal training workout that uses intervals of cardiovascular and strength training. When it comes to parties don’t beat yourself up for having that extra cookie.

  • A one-of-a-kind, group personal training workout that uses intervals of cardiovascular and strength training
  • The workout is half endurance and half strength and power training. Everyone in class wears a state-of-the-art heart rate monitor with their individual heart rates displayed in real-time on large monitors positioned throughout the studio
  • Tips:  http://www.orangetheoryfitness.com

 

Related stories