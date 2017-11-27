North Lawndale Employment Network also teaches convicted felons on financial wellness

Fred, Pauline and Michelle from the North Lawndale Employment Network in-studio with John Williams (Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio)

North Lawndale Employment Network Director of Economic Advancement and Financial Opportunity, and NLEN Participant and Program Assistant Fred Schroeder explain how their program helps convicted felons revive financial wellness and credit. Fred describes how he came to be an example of those benefiting from the program.

