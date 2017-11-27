× North Lawndale Employment Network also teaches convicted felons on financial wellness

North Lawndale Employment Network Director of Economic Advancement and Financial Opportunity, and NLEN Participant and Program Assistant Fred Schroeder explain how their program helps convicted felons revive financial wellness and credit. Fred describes how he came to be an example of those benefiting from the program.

Also check out Sweet Beginnings, a business whose objective is to job train those who have been incarcerated.