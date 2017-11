WGN Radio’s Sound Sessions snapped some photo’s of the “all-so reclusive” Morrissey when he came to Chicago’s Riviera Theater! Comment below with your favorite Morrissey (Aka “The Pope of Mope”) memories and let us know if you were there too! [photos by: hlavacek]

