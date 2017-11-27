Highlights: Blackhawks vs. Anaheim – 11/27/17

Posted 10:16 PM, November 27, 2017, by

Patrick Kane #88 (L) and Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrate DeBrincat's thrid goal of the game in the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center on November 27, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Highlights – Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks – November 27, 2017

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories