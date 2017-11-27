× “Elton Jim” presides over a hilarious and wide-ranging chat with comedian Artie Lange, as they discuss his HBO series “Crashing,” and bond over Bruce and Belushi

In this 80th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano presides over a fun, insightful, and wide-ranging interview with “Everyman” comedian, Artie Lange. They discuss this comic style and beginnings, his latest HBO series, “Crashing,” which begins airing on Jan. 14, his two books, Will Farrell and “Elf,” and his time with Howard Stern. They also bond over their mutual admiration for the comedy of John Belushi and the music of Bruce Springsteen. And “Ronnie” even makes a guest appearance!