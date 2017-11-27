× Dr. Hammergren: “We’ve found the First-Ever Interstellar Asteroid”

Dr. Mark Hammergren, astronomer at the Adler Planetarium, joins Patti Vasquez (in for Bill Leff) and Wendy in the studio to discuss the First-Ever Interstellar Asteroid. Dr. Mark explains what an interstellar asteroid is and how the asteroid was given the name ‘Oumuamua’, the probability of other walks of life existing in the solar system, and much more.

