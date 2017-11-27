× Barrel2Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 11: Unraveling the monk’s secrets to the perfect lambic beer

Binny’s Beverage Depot’s beer guru Roger Adamson is back again to join hosts Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin with a unique history of lambic beers and to unravel the mystery of gueuze (or Geuze.) Monique Huston and Greg Versh also join the conversation breaking down the process of fermenting with wild yeasts and how these characteristics define the lambic style.

