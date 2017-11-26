× WGN Radio Theatre #236: The Adv. of Sam Spade, Life with Luigi, & Escape

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 25, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Adv. of Sam Spade: The Dry Martini Caper.” Guest Starring: Howard Duffy; (08-01-48). Next we have: “Life with Luigi: Radio Lawsuit.” Guest Starring: J Carrol Naish; (06-12-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “Escape: The Second Shot.” Guest Starring: John Dehner; (03-25-54).

