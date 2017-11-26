The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 11/26/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick is joined in the studio by Tribune Reporter and Author of “Mary Jane’s Ghost”, Ted Gregory. Ted discusses the history contained within the text, what intrigued him to write the book, and more.



Then, State Rep. Carol Sente joins Rick in the studio to take a look at the abundance of sales event during the weekend due to Black Friday and especially Small Business Saturday. Rick and Carol also discuss her decision to not seek re-election and the legislation she has put forth to support business development and job growth.

For our last guest, Rick is joined by Kent Redfield, Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the University of Illinois at Springfield. They talk about the upcoming candidate commission filing for the March 20th Primary, all of the races at hand, and more.