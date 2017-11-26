PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter on November 26, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/26/17): Full Bears at Eagles Postgame Reaction
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter on November 26, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ dismal 31-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as problems on both sides of the ball continue to be exposed. The team will look to rack up more than 6 rushing yards next week against the 49ers (1-9) at Soldier Field.