× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/26/17): Full Bears at Eagles Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ dismal 31-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as problems on both sides of the ball continue to be exposed. The team will look to rack up more than 6 rushing yards next week against the 49ers (1-9) at Soldier Field.