The 34th Annual Music Box Christmas Double Feature & Sing-A-Long

Dean is joined on the phone by Brian Andreotti, the Music Box’s Director of Programming, to talk about the 34th Christmas Double Feature and Sing-a-long at the Music Box Theatre.

For over three decades, the Music Box has been bringing the Christmas spirit with screenings of holiday classics “White Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Life”. Andreotti talks about the history of the event and what audiences can expect this year.

It all begins December 9th and runs until Christmas Eve. For advance tickets for all available showtimes, visit musicboxtheatre.com or call (773) 871-6604.