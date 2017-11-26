× Steve Dale’s Pet World 11/16/2017

Steve Dale talks with Veterinary behaviorist, Dr. Theresa Deporter, about varies ways that cat owners can encourage appropriate patterns of behavior. One new product that is highlighted is Feliscratch, which helps attracts cats to their posts and other play areas and minimize possible damage done to furniture due to scratching.

Steve also talks with Dr. Sue Ettinger, Veterinary Oncologist, to discuss the stigmas and misconceptions of cancer, how important early detection is, and more. In order to get the best detection of cancer, Dr. Ettinger recommends seeing your veterinarian and ask for an aspirate to be performed.