Shoppers spend Small Business Saturday browsing City Newsstand's wide selection of magazines in Portage Park, Chicago on Saturday, November 26, 2016. (Jean-Marc Giboux/AP Images for American Express)
State Representative Carol Sente: “Small businesses need to feel welcome here”
State Rep. Carol Sente joins Rick to take a look at the abundance of sales event during the Holiday weekend especially Small Business Saturday. Carol has set forth a Bill that aims to reduce costs for business licenses and overall assist small businesses. Rick and Carol also discuss her decision to not seek re-election, the atmosphere in Springfield, and more.